In pics: Here are India's top 10 affordable automatic transmission cars
These are the top automatic transmission cars that are sold in the country. Apart from these, Tata Tigor, Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Datsun Go+ also come with automatic gearbox options.
14 Feb 2022, 12:13 PM
1/10
Datsun redi-Go is offered in six variants and one can avail the AMT 1.0T option which is priced at under ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/10
One of the most successful model in the country, Renault Kwid comes with a five-speed AMT gearbox. The Kwid RXL with automatic gearbox costs just over ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Climber AMT Opt DT variant sits on top of the line at a price of around ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
3/10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre engine that is equipped with a five-speed AMT gearbox. The S-Presso VXI AT is priced at around ₹5.05 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI Plus AT variant.
4/10
The latest Hyundai Santro features a 1.1-litre petrol engine that can generate a power output of 69 hp and also offers an an AMT gearbox. The price of the Magna AMT is at around ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can go up to ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Asta AMT.
5/10
The new-generation Maruti WagonR is one of the best-selling cars in India. It offers the user a five-speed AMT unit and its price starts from around ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
6/10
The updated Celerio was launched last year and it is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. Its AMT option makes it lucrative for young buyers. Price of the Celerio AMT starts at ₹6.15 lakh (ex-showroom).
7/10
With the AMT gearbox, Datsun Go also offers CVT facility. The latter transmission manages the gear shifts better and is generally smoother than AMTs. The car's price ranges from ₹6.30 lakh and ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
8/10
Tata Tiago offers a 1.2-litre engine that is paired with a five-speed AMT gearbox. There are three automatic variants of the car to choose from - XTA AMT, XZA AMT and XZA AMT with the price ranging between ₹6.30 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
9/10
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis five-speed AMT variant that is paired with 1.2-litre engine can cost one anywhere between ₹6.50 lakh and ₹7.60 lakh (ex-showroom, depending on the variant).
10/10
Renault Triber is only three-row vehicle in this list that comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine which is paired to a five-speed AMT. Pricing starts at Rs7.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXT EASY-R AMT and goes to around Rs8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
14 Feb 2022, 12:13 PM IST