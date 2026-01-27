Copyright © HT Media Limited
Indian Racing Festival heads to Goa for first-ever airport street race

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2026, 18:57 pm
  • The Indian Racing Festival makes its Goa debut with a street race at Manohar International Airport as the championship battle intensifies ahead of the final rounds.

The Goa round follows Round 3 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and comes at a crucial stage of the season, with the championship entering its penultimate phase.

The Indian Racing Festival will stage its first-ever street race in Goa on February 14–15, with Round 4 of the championship set to be held at the Manohar International Airport. The event marks the series’ expansion into a new state and will feature an FIA-grade temporary street circuit built within the airport premises.

Goa street circuit details

The Goa round follows Round 3 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and comes at a crucial stage of the season, with the championship entering its penultimate phase. The newly developed circuit measures 2.064 km and features 12 corners. Designed specifically for street racing, the layout is expected to place a premium on car setup, braking stability and driver precision, while allowing close spectator access.

The event was announced by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said hosting a motorsport event of this scale reflects the state’s ability to manage large international sporting events. He added that the race weekend is expected to contribute to tourism and create opportunities linked to motorsport operations, engineering and event management.

Championship format and team structure

The Indian Racing Festival fields mixed driver line-ups across all teams. Each team includes one experienced international driver, one emerging international driver, one Indian driver and one female driver. According to the organisers, this structure is aimed at increasing participation and representation within Indian motorsport.

Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), which operates the championship, has previously hosted street races in Hyderabad and Chennai. The Goa race continues its focus on taking motorsport into urban environments rather than permanent circuits.

The championship also features team ownership involving public figures, including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, Naga Chaitanya, Kichcha Sudeep and Dr Swetha Sundeep Anand.

Standings and broadcast information

After Round 3, Speed Demons Delhi lead the standings with 82 points, followed closely by Hyderabad Black Birds on 81 points. Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru are third with 72 points, ahead of Kolkata Royal Tigers (59), Goa Aces JA Racing (57) and Chennai Turbo Chargers (42).

Tickets for the Goa round will be available via the District by Zomato app. The races will be televised on Star Sports Select 2 and streamed on JioHotstar.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2026, 18:57 pm IST
