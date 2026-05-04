Indian passenger vehicle industry starts FY27 with blockbuster April performance. Top 5 carmakers

The Indian passenger vehicle industry has registered a blockbuster performance in April 2026 to start FY27, belying expectations of sluggish growth due to the geopolitical tensions and their impacts on the sector. New launches, model upgrades and discounts on offer have played a crucial role in fuelling the robust growth in the sector. Besides that, GST 2.0 and the reduced repo rate have been fuelling the growth.

In the top five positions in the Indian passenger vehicle market, two automakers have changed their positions. While Maruti Suzuki continues to hold the crown, Tata Motors has snatched away the second position from Hyundai. The homegrown automaker has recorded a massive jump, by leaping to second position from fourth spot in the chart. On the other hand, Hyundai, the erstwhile second position holder, has slipped to the fourth position. Among others, Mahindra continues to hold the third position, while Toyota also sticks to the fifth position in April 2026.

April 2025 vs April 2026: Top 5 carmakers in India April 2025 OEM Rank OEM April 2026 138,704 Maruti Suzuki 1 Maruti Suzuki 187,704 58,701 Hyundai 2 Tata Motors 59,000 52,330 Mahindra 3 Mahindra 56,331 45,199 Tata Motors 4 Hyundai 51,902 27,329 Toyota 5 Toyota 32.086

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.57 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 km 140 km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Maruti Suzuki maintained its crown position in April 2026, rising 35% YoY to 187,704 units from 138,704 units registered in the same period a year ago. Thanks to the GST 2.0 regime and reduced repo rate, the small car segment of the automaker, a category in which Maruti Suzuki holds the lion's share in India and the category that has been traditionally driving volume in the country's PV sector for decades, registered a 41.7% YoY growth with 96,725 units sold.

For Tata Motors, the new launches and upgraded versions, including models like the Sierra, Punch EV have played a key role in boosting volume, which propelled the OEM to register 59,000 units to grab the second position. The carmaker posted significant growth last month, as it sold 45,199 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Another homegrown auto giant, Mahindra, registered 56,331 units last month, up from 52,330 units sold in the same month a year ago. The automaker held to the third position, owing to the high demand for its SUVs like the Thar, Scorpio-N, etc.

Hyundai, the erstwhile second position holder, witnessed a significant drop in its sales last month, as it registered 51,902 units, down from 58,701 units sold in the same month a year ago. Toyota recorded 32,086 units in April 2026, up from 27,329 units sold in the same month a year ago, to hold the fifth position in the chart.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: