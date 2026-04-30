India-made Citroën Basalt exports begin as Stellantis ships first batch to South Africa

Stellantis India has commenced exports of the Citroën Basalt from its Chennai facility, with the first shipment flagged off for South Africa.

With the latest development, cumulative exports of Citroën vehicles from India to South Africa are set to reach 10,000 units. The company said this milestone reflects the growth in export volumes from its operations on our shores and marks the Basalt's entry in its global export business.

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The Citroën Basalt is based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, which has been conceived, developed, and industrialised in India. The platform has been designed for both domestic and international markets, with the Basalt positioned as a product tailored for emerging markets.

Manufactured with a localisation level of up to 95 per cent, the Basalt has been engineered to meet both domestic and global requirements. Stellantis stated that the export programme forms part of its phased strategy to expand international volumes alongside its domestic business.

The company also highlighted that increasing export volumes and entry into additional markets are expected to strengthen India’s role within its global manufacturing and product development network.

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Citroen Basalt:

Citroen Basalt

Launched in India in August 2024, the Citroen Basalt introduced the coupe-SUV design within a much more accessible price bracket. Priced from ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt can be had with two engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine makes 82 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit develops 110 bhp and up to 210 Nm of torque, and is available with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. Claimed fuel efficiency figures stand at 18 kmpl for the naturally aspirated version, 19.5 kmpl for the turbo-manual, and 18.7 kmpl for the turbo-automatic.

On the tech front, the Basalt gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside a seven-inch digital cluster. Further features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and adjustable thigh support for rear passengers. Higher variants add amenities such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and cruise control.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera with sensors. The Basalt has secured a four-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, placing it competitively within its segment.

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