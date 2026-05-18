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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News India Bound Toyota Land Cruiser Fj Launched In Japan; Specifications And Prices Revealed

India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Japan; specifications and prices revealed

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 18 May 2026, 19:59 pm
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Toyota launched the boxy, ladder-frame Land Cruiser FJ SUV in Japan ahead of its expected Indian debut, featuring a 2.7-liter petrol engine, advanced safety tech, and off-road styling.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ
India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Japan at JPY 4.5 million
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ
India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Japan at JPY 4.5 million
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Japanese automaker Toyota recently announced that it has launched the Land Cruiser FJ in the Japanese market, priced at JPY 4.5 million (approximately 27.24 lakh). Additionally, the launch of the Land Cruiser FJ marks the launch of a new ladder-frame chassis SUV ahead of its India launch expected in late 2027 or early 2028.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Exterior

The SUV features a boxy body type, characterised by softened edges. In addition to that, it boasts an overall length of 4,610 mm, a width of 1,855 mm and a height of 1,890 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The dimensions of the India-bound SUV from Toyota position it as a rival of the Mahindra Scorpio N.

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Notably, the exterior design of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ features a variety of functional and stylistic elements tailored for off-road utility. Key components include LED illumination technology utilised for both the primary headlamps and the front and rear fog lights, alongside a part-LED configuration for the rear tail lamp assemblies. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and features a side-hinged rear tailgate with a centrally integrated spare wheel assembly.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Engine

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched for the Japanese market is equipped with a 2TR-FE 2.7L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces a peak output of 161.75 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the SUV gets a part-time four-wheel-drive system. While there are reports that Toyota may introduce a diesel engine with the SUV, the company has not yet validated the claim.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift teased ahead of launch on May 22

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Interior

The interior of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ features semi-digital instrument architecture featuring a 7-inch driver information display, alongside a centrally mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment interface. In addition to that, the SUV is equipped with a dual-zone automatic climate control system. The safety features in the SUV include seven airbags, a pre-collision system and a 360-degree camera network. Furthermore, the SUV is equipped with ADAS functionalities with features, including lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, a blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 19:59 pm IST

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