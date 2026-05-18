India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Japan; specifications and prices revealed

Japanese automaker Toyota recently announced that it has launched the Land Cruiser FJ in the Japanese market, priced at JPY 4.5 million (approximately ₹27.24 lakh). Additionally, the launch of the Land Cruiser FJ marks the launch of a new ladder-frame chassis SUV ahead of its India launch expected in late 2027 or early 2028.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Exterior

The SUV features a boxy body type, characterised by softened edges. In addition to that, it boasts an overall length of 4,610 mm, a width of 1,855 mm and a height of 1,890 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The dimensions of the India-bound SUV from Toyota position it as a rival of the Mahindra Scorpio N.

Notably, the exterior design of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ features a variety of functional and stylistic elements tailored for off-road utility. Key components include LED illumination technology utilised for both the primary headlamps and the front and rear fog lights, alongside a part-LED configuration for the rear tail lamp assemblies. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and features a side-hinged rear tailgate with a centrally integrated spare wheel assembly.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Engine

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched for the Japanese market is equipped with a 2TR-FE 2.7L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces a peak output of 161.75 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the SUV gets a part-time four-wheel-drive system. While there are reports that Toyota may introduce a diesel engine with the SUV, the company has not yet validated the claim.

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Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Interior

The interior of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ features semi-digital instrument architecture featuring a 7-inch driver information display, alongside a centrally mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment interface. In addition to that, the SUV is equipped with a dual-zone automatic climate control system. The safety features in the SUV include seven airbags, a pre-collision system and a 360-degree camera network. Furthermore, the SUV is equipped with ADAS functionalities with features, including lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, a blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert.

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