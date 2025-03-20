India-bound third-gen Renault Duster launched in this country. What it offers?

French automaker Renault may have discontinued the Duster in India, but the brand has been mulling the plan of bringing it back. Over the last several months, the new generation Renault Duster has been making headlines. Now, the third-generation Renault Duster SUV has been launched in South Africa, at a starting price of 489,999 Rand, which translates to around ₹23.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Renault is likely to bring the new generation Duster to India sometime next year. Once launched, the new Renault Duster will play a crucial role in Renault India’s future.

Third-generation Renault Duster: What it offers

The third-generation Renault Duster comes with a completely new design compared to the model that was on sale in the Indian market. The new generation SUV carries a butch look with new design elements, completely new design interiors. Also, it has three different powertrain options in the South African market.

The South Africa-spec Renault Duster previews what the Indian market would get. The new iteration of the SUV comes retaining the same silhouette as the previous model. However, it gets a completely new front profile, new design alloy wheels and a revamped design for the full LED light package at the front and rear.

The interior of the SUV too has received a redesign touch as well. It comes carrying several standard Renault styling elements. The South African market-spec model sports dual digital screens combining the touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. Also, there are redesigned AC vents with climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front seats, Type-C USB charging ports, power windows, power mirrors etc. A major upgrade comes in the form of Level 2 ADAS. When it comes to the Indian market-spec Renault Duster, expect the OEM to add features such as a sunroof, connected car technologies and ambient lighting.

On the powertrain front, the third-generation Renault Duster gets three different engine choices. There is a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor as well. Interestingly, the Duster that was sold in India until 2021 had the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor on offer. Renault is likely to offer both these two engine choices in India with transmission options like the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: