India-bound Skoda Octavia RS joins the UK Police fleet to fight crime

The Skoda Octavia RS is one of the most exciting budget performance sedans to get your hands on, but the offering has found a new job in the UK, fighting crime. The Skoda Octavia RS Mk4 has been inducted into the United Kingdom Police Force recently and will be serving the forces for Emergency service fleets. Skoda’s British division offers turnkey conversions with specific modifications and will be supplying the Octavia RS in sedan and estate body styles.

Skoda Octavia RS for Emergency Services

Skoda says the Octavia RS has passed the MET brake safety tests, gaining full approval for police duty. The car gets the police livery in blue and yellow, while it can also be inducted for ambulance, and fire and rescue services. The Octavia RS makes sense for several reasons, including its pretty large second row that should keep things fairly comfortable for criminals, while the Combi (estate) will be particularly beneficial to ferry the K9 unit, given its massive 640-litre boot capacity.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Octavia gets all-wheel drive, produces over 200 bhp

The Skoda Octavia RS will be available in the UK Police fleet in both sedan and estate body styles. It also gets a 15 mm lowered ride height for better handling

Skoda Octavia RS Performance

What’s even more impressive is the performance of the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS, which packs a punch for when the chase becomes necessary. Power comes from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine shared with the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The motor develops 262 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Skoda claims 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds, while the roomier Combi version is about 0.1 second slower. Supporting the powerful motor is the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) that lowers the ride height by 15 mm for sportier handling.

Skoda Octavia RS coming to India soon

The UK Police Force certainly seems well-equipped to handle crime spectacularly. Meanwhile, the Skoda Octavia RS facelift is slated to arrive in India later this year. The car was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held in January. It will arrive with the same setup and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which should push prices close to the ₹50 lakh mark.

That said, customers will also have the Volkswagen Golf GTI, also based on the MQB platform and sharing the same powertrain, which has been confirmed for India. While the Octavia RS will be a sedan, the Golf GTI will arrive as a hatchback. Expect prices to be around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: