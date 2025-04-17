New generation Skoda Kodiaq launched in India. Variant-wise features explained

The new generation Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group has brought the new Kodiaq in two variants to the Indian market, Sportline and L&K.

The new generation Skoda Kodiaq comes positioned as the flagship model from the carmaker in India upon its launch. It is available in seven different exterior colour options - Velvet Red Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey. The entry-level Sportline and top-spec L&K variants get the exclusive Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey colours.

Powering the premium SUV is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The engine is good for churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm maximum torque. This means the engine pumps out 14 bhp additional power output over the outgoing Kodiaq. Power is channelled to all four wheels via a 4x4 system that comes as a standard fitment. For transmission duty, the new generation Skoda Kodiaq uses a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Skoda has also revealed that the new generation Kodiaq offers a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

Here is a variant-wise feature explainer of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Sportline

The Sportline trim of the Skoda Kodiaq's new generation iteration comes with LED headlamps with a welcome effect and cornering function, LED taillights, ORVMs with Skoda logo projection, electric tailgate with a virtual pedal. Also, there are glossy black exterior parts.

It comes with an all-black interior theme, ambient lighting, a three-spoke steering wheel, gear selector on the steering column, paddle shifters, keyless entry, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, display cleaner for the infotainment screen, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Canton-sourced 13-speaker music system, a panoramic sunroof, front sport seats, auto-dimming IRVM, a three-zone climate control system, sunblinds for the second-row windows, sliding and reclining second-row seats, armrest with a cup holder for the second-row occupants. It also gets a parking ticket clip, an umbrella holder in the driver's door, door panel-mounted waste bins, door edge protectors for all doors, tablet holders for second-row occupants, four 45W USB Type-C charging ports and one 15W USB Type-C charging port in the IRVM, wireless mobile projection, dual wireless mobile chargers, etc. It also gets cruise control.

On the safety front, the new Kodiaq's Sportline trim gets nine airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, parking sensors with manoeuvre assist function, reverse parking camera, etc.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: L&K

The L&K trim of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq comes with all the features of the Sportline trim. However, there are some additional features as well, which include a light strip behind the radiator grille, a cognac interior theme, a flexible cargo element and double-sided carpet in the boot, and a dual-spoke steering wheel. Also, it gets driver drowsiness detection, a pre-crash proactive passenger protection system, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and an Intelli-park assist. There are multiple drive modes. Other features inside the cabin include front seats with massage, ventilation, heating, memory, and power adjustment functions.

