India-bound MG ZS scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP has tested the new MG ZS Hybrid in their latest crash test. In Adult Occupant Protection, the SUV scored 75 per cent and it scored 82 per cent in Child Occupant Protection. In Vulnerable Road Users, the rating was 73 per cent whereas in Safety Assist, it was 76 per cent. The rating is valid for all the variants of the MG ZS Hybrid.

In Adult Occupant Protection, the MG ZS scored 30.3 points. In frontal impact, scored 12.2 points out of 16, in lateral impact, the score was 12 out of 16 and in rear impact, it scored 4 out of 4 points.

The passenger compartment of the MG ZS Hybrid remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs for the driver and front passenger.

The safety rating of Euro NCAP is applicable to all the variants of the MG ZS Hybrid.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of the head of the rear seat passenger was rated as marginal, based on forward movement in the impact. Protection of the driver was good for all critical body areas. In the side barrier test, full points were scored and, in the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body regions was good or adequate.

Moreover, the MG ZS Hybrid has no countermeasure to mitigate against occupant-to-occupant injuries, so far-side protection was rated as poor. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. MG demonstrated that the doors would be openable to allow occupants to escape in the event of vehicle submergence.

In both the frontal offset test and the side barrier impact, protection of all critical parts of the body was good or adequate for the 6 and 10 year dummies. The front passenger airbag can be disabled to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position

The ZS Hybrid is not equipped with a 'child presence detection' system, which issues a warning when it recognises that a child or infant may have been left in the car. All of the child restraint types for which the MG ZS Hybrid is designed could be properly installed and accommodated in the car.

MG Astor in India

In the Indian market, the ZS is sold as the Astor. It is a crossover that goes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Citroen C3 Aircross. It is priced between ₹9.98 lakh and ₹18.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

