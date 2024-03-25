India-bound Citroen Basalt Vision Coupe SUV Teased, Debut On March 27

Citroen has announced it will be revealing the new Basalt Vision Coupe SUV on March 27, 2024, developed for Indian and South American markets. The Citroen Basalt Vision will be a compact coupe SUV based on the C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross models in the brand’s lineup.

The Citroen Basalt Vision compact coupe SUV teaser reveals the receding roofline as well as the distinctive LED taillight design. The raked rear windscreen merges into the boot and is expected to offer a sharply styled look to the SUV. Coupe SUVs are expected to be the next big design trend in the mass market space and Citroen will be early to the market taking on the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE in the segment.

The Citroen Basalt Vision is expected to be about the same size as the C3 Aircross SUV. That said, the model is likely to be a strict five-seater, unlike the seven-seater derivative of the C3 Aircross. Visually too, the Basalt Vision is expected to get a slightly different front and rear design over the existing C-Cube models for a more premium and upmarket appeal. That said, we expect Citroen’s signature grille and DRLs to feature on the new model, as well as the split headlamp setup.

The cabin is expected to borrow heavily from the new C3 Aircross but we expect improvements on the feature front among other changes. Expect the equipment levels to include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument console, electrically adjustable ORVMs, connected features, climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and more. Citroen could offer the coupe SUV only with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor to maintain its exclusivity.

More details on the Citroen Basalt Vision Coupe SUV will be available later this week. The company is also said to have the C3X cross-sedan in the works for the Indian market. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action and to know more about Citroen's future plans for India.

