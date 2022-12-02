HT Auto
India-bound BMW XM enters production, launching here on December 10

BMW XM comes as one of the most anticipated SUVs from the M performance division of the German automaker. The luxury car brand has started production of the SUV at its Spartansburg plant in the US, ahead of its nearing launch in India on December 10. First unveiled in September 2022, the all-new BMW XM comes as the first bespoke M car after the M1, which was introduced to the world in the late 1970s. Weighing more than three tons, the new BMW XM is claimed as the heaviest production Bimmer ever introduced. Also, it is the first M car to have an electrified powertrain.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 10:57 AM
BMW XM has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with its exclusive design and specifications.
(Watch: BMW XM styling philosophy explained by Design and M bosses)

This chunky SUV comes with a design that has taken styling cues from the M1 supercar but blended that with modern elements. Speaking about the XM's production commencement, Robert Engelhorn, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, said that the modern, future-oriented design and powerful performance of the BMW XM have generated a lot of enthusiasm. "As the centre of competence for X models, BMW Plant Spartanburg is prepared to build this vehicle with the highest premium quality that our customers deserve," he further added.

Besides a sculpted and chunky design, the other USPs of the bulky performance SUV include a highly power-packed 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor. Power is channelled to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is claimed to produce 483 hp on its own, while the combined power output of the SUV is 644 hp, which is enough to make it capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

What's more exciting is that the automaker is readying an even hotter version of the XM SUV in the form of Label Red. The BMW XM Label Red is slated to launch in 2023, and it will come churning out 738 hp peak power.

