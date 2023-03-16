India-bound 8th gen BMW 5 Series teased, will be joined by the all-electric i5

BMW has dropped the official teaser for the new-generation 5 Series that’s set for a global debut later this year. The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series will be launched globally in October this year and it will be joined by a brand-new i5 all-electric version this time. The BMW i5 will be the electric equivalent of the 5 Series, much like the i7 is the 7 Series in the company’s lineup.

With over 10 million units produced globally, the BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful models for the German auto giant and the company says the new version will be “more dynamic and more comfortable than ever and boasts a fresh interpretation of its signature elegantly sporting design."

Expect the new 5 Series to grow in proportions with more legroom in the second row. It will also get styling updates in line with newer BMW offerings. BMW has also confirmed that the new generation 5 Series will arrive with the automaker’s new Curved Display with the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.

The next generation BMW 5 Series will be sportier and more comfortable than the existing version. It will also get new mild-hybrid engines (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The 2024 BMW 5 Series will be built on a flexible powertrain architecture, which will make it compatible with ICE and electric motor options. A plug-in hybrid version is also likely, especially for developed markets like Europe and the US. Moreover, BMW will bring the 5 Series Touring wagon in 2024, which will be joined by the i5 Touring, which will be an electric estate, the first-of-its-kind, upon arrival.

Engine options will include petrol and diesel powertrains with 48V mild hybrid technology, while the sportier M5 and an M-branded i5 M50 are also likely to join the range at a later date. The new BMW 5 Series will be produced at the automaker’s Dingolfing facility, while the sedan will be locally assembled in India at its plant in Tamil Nadu. Expect the BMW i5 sedan to arrive in India as well, joining the i7 and i4 currently on sale. The new BMW 5 Series and i5 are likely to arrive in India sometime next year.

