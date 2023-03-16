HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India Bound 8th Gen Bmw 5 Series Teased, Will Be Joined By The All Electric I5

India-bound 8th gen BMW 5 Series teased, will be joined by the all-electric i5

BMW has dropped the official teaser for the new-generation 5 Series that’s set for a global debut later this year. The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series will be launched globally in October this year and it will be joined by a brand-new i5 all-electric version this time. The BMW i5 will be the electric equivalent of the 5 Series, much like the i7 is the 7 Series in the company’s lineup.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 20:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 8th generation BMW 5 Series and the all-new all-electric BMW i5 are set to arrive in October this year globally
The 8th generation BMW 5 Series and the all-new all-electric BMW i5 are set to arrive in October this year globally
The 8th generation BMW 5 Series and the all-new all-electric BMW i5 are set to arrive in October this year globally
The 8th generation BMW 5 Series and the all-new all-electric BMW i5 are set to arrive in October this year globally

With over 10 million units produced globally, the BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful models for the German auto giant and the company says the new version will be “more dynamic and more comfortable than ever and boasts a fresh interpretation of its signature elegantly sporting design."

Also Read : BMW readying iX2 EV, launch in late 2023

Expect the new 5 Series to grow in proportions with more legroom in the second row. It will also get styling updates in line with newer BMW offerings. BMW has also confirmed that the new generation 5 Series will arrive with the automaker’s new Curved Display with the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.

The next generation BMW 5 Series will be sportier and more comfortable than the existing version. It will also get new mild-hybrid engines
The next generation BMW 5 Series will be sportier and more comfortable than the existing version. It will also get new mild-hybrid engines (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The next generation BMW 5 Series will be sportier and more comfortable than the existing version. It will also get new mild-hybrid engines
The next generation BMW 5 Series will be sportier and more comfortable than the existing version. It will also get new mild-hybrid engines (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glb
1332 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Automatic
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
1499 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The 2024 BMW 5 Series will be built on a flexible powertrain architecture, which will make it compatible with ICE and electric motor options. A plug-in hybrid version is also likely, especially for developed markets like Europe and the US. Moreover, BMW will bring the 5 Series Touring wagon in 2024, which will be joined by the i5 Touring, which will be an electric estate, the first-of-its-kind, upon arrival.

Engine options will include petrol and diesel powertrains with 48V mild hybrid technology, while the sportier M5 and an M-branded i5 M50 are also likely to join the range at a later date. The new BMW 5 Series will be produced at the automaker’s Dingolfing facility, while the sedan will be locally assembled in India at its plant in Tamil Nadu. Expect the BMW i5 sedan to arrive in India as well, joining the i7 and i4 currently on sale. The new BMW 5 Series and i5 are likely to arrive in India sometime next year.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 20:51 PM IST
TAGS: BMW i5 BMW 5 Series 2024 BMW 5 Series BMW India BMW cars BMW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city