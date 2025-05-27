India exclusive Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ set to launch on June 12

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ is set to be launched in India on June 12, 2024. Interestingly, the new Collector’s Edition will be specifically designed for India. Mercedes-Benz India has stated that the AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ is configured and presented jointly by the teams of Mercedes-Benz India and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Given that the new collector's edition will be available in limited numbers, the prices are expected to be upwards of ₹4 crore, ex-showroom.

The teaser images showcased by the carmaker hint at a bright exterior painwork for the iconic SUV, a bright orange paint shade to be specific. Other than this, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition new alloy wheel design as well. Meanwhile, the overall shape and silhouette of the SUV is expected to remain same with key design elements being similar to those found on the regular model.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’: Features and specs

On the inside, while the features list and the cabin layout is expected to remain the same as well. The 2025 G 63 features the new-generation MBUX infotainment system, similar to the one found in the GLS facelift. The system includes a 12.3 inch infotainment touchscreen and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The new ‘Collector’s Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 however is expected to feature a new theme for the cabin, in line with the Indian conditions. The choice of material for the interior lining and upholstery may also see some changes given its a ‘Collector’s Edition' model.

The spec sheet of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ is also expected to remain the same as the regular model. Powering the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been handcrafted. It puts out 576 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It also gets a 20 bhp of extra boost through the mild hybrid technology. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are also paddle shifters on offer in case the driver wants to take manual control.

