2025 Kia Seltos spied yet again, reveals front profile and more. Check details

The popular compact SUV Kia Seltos is all set to get a major overhaul by the second half of 2025. The 2025 Kia Seltos was recently spied in India, but now, new spy shots emerging from Korea give us a picture of the front profile of the upcoming compact SUV. The second generation model of the SUV is expected to make its debut in the country by the second half of 2025.

The second generation Kia Seltos is expected to feature loads of upgrades in terms of design, features and powertrain. It is expeted to be launched in

The Kia Seltos has been quite a popular model in India, especially for its aggressive design language. With the second gen model, Kia seems to have gone for a more upright fascia. Similar to what has been seen with the KiaTelluride.

The latest spy shots reveal that the 2025 Kia Seltos will get boxy LED headlights, unlike the current angular ones, along with a flat and larger front grille. Moreover, unlike the current gen model, the 2025 Seltos will feature vertical slats on the front grille.

2025 Kia Seltos: Other Design elements

The earlier spy shots of the Seltos from India showcased the rear profile of the upcoming compact SUV. The tail lamps, with a design echoing the KiaEV5, blend conventional ICE aesthetics with contemporary EV influences. The spy shot hints that the tail lights will be long, starting from the point where rear windows meet the boot and will extend down to the bumper.

Meanwhile, earlier spy shots have hinted that the shape of the Seltos will remain more or less similar. However, the Seltos in the second generation form can be a little longer that could translate to more cabin or cargo space. Other design elements spied include newer design for the alloy wheels.

Second generation Kia Seltos: Powertrain

Another key change to the Seltos is in the powertrain department. While the details are still under wraps, the second generation Kia Seltos is expected to feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine borrowed from theHyundai Kona Hybrid, delivering 141 bhp.

Additionally, the current set of 158 bhp turbo petrol engine, a 114 bhp diesel engine are likely to be continued with the new model. Transmission choices are likely to span a 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

