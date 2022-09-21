In pics: Volvo XC90 facelift breaks cover, comes bearing subtle updates
Volvo XC90 facelift comes competing with rivals such as Audi Q7, Porch Cayenne, Land Rover Discovery.
Volvo XC90 comes launched at a price of ₹94.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo XC90 facelift comes with a large front grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps.
The 2022 Volvo XC90 facelift comes equipped with new generation Google service enabled Android powered infotainment system.
The car gets fully digital instrument cluster.
Volvo XC90 comes with a mild hybrid technology paired with the ICE engine.
The new Volvo XC90 is claimed to come with best-in-class Google Maps enabled navigation.
