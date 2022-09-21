HT Auto
In pics: Volvo XC90 facelift breaks cover, comes bearing subtle updates

Volvo XC90 facelift comes competing with rivals such as Audi Q7, Porch Cayenne, Land Rover Discovery.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 13:12 PM
Volvo XC90 comes launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo XC90 comes launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo XC90 facelift comes with a large front grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps. 
Volvo XC90 facelift comes with a large front grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps. 
The 2022 Volvo XC90 facelift comes equipped with new generation Google service enabled Android powered infotainment system.
The 2022 Volvo XC90 facelift comes equipped with new generation Google service enabled Android powered infotainment system.
The car gets fully digital instrument cluster.
The car gets fully digital instrument cluster.
Volvo XC90 comes with a mild hybrid technology paired with the ICE engine.
Volvo XC90 comes with a mild hybrid technology paired with the ICE engine.
The new Volvo XC90 is claimed to come with best-in-class Google Maps enabled navigation.
The new Volvo XC90 is claimed to come with best-in-class Google Maps enabled navigation.
First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 13:12 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC90 Volvo 2022 Volvo XC90
