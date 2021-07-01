In pics: Volvo sets the tone for its future electric cars

Home
7 Photos
01 Jul 2021
HT Auto Desk
Volvo has unveiled Concept Recharge - a fully electric concept vehicle - that shows the elements of changes expected in upcoming vehicles from the Swedish carmaker.
1/7Volvo unveiled the Concept Recharge vehicle as it aims to be an all-electric car brand by 2030. The Concept Recharge is designed to show how Volvo's design will change for pure electric cars. For example, instead of the grille, there is now a large front shield. It is complemented by an evolution of 'Thor's hammer' headlights with HD technology.
2/7The Volvo Concept Recharge is based on a philosophy that Volvo says is an extension of its Scandinavian design heritage. The Volvo Concept Recharge is seen as a possible electric successor to the XC90.
3/7The base of future Volvo cars will be completely flat, just like the concept car unveiled, to accommodate the batteries and extend the wheelbase.
4/7Compared to a conventional Volvo SUVs like the XC40, XC60 and XC90, the aerodynamics have been improved, which brings positive benefits for range that it can potentially offer.
5/7The flat base, which will house the battery pack, and the extended wheelbase provides a spacious interior for the Volvo Concept Recharge. It shows how future Volvo all-electric models may look like from the inside.
6/7The seats have been repositioned and a storage area has been added between the front seats. Given the absence of the engine, the hood of the car has also been modified, which allowed optimising the roof line to improve aerodynamics.
7/7There is also a large 15-inch screen that stands out on the inside. It incorporates the next generation infotainment system and connected services that the company is developing.
