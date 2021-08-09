Top Sections
In pics: Volkswagen Taigun is set to take on mid-size SUV segment

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2021, 01:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun SUV have been opened and it is expected to be launched later this month.

1/8Volkswagen Taigun is getting ready to be launched this month. It will compete with models such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, among others.
2/8The logo of VW sits on the front grille of the SUV that also got multiple body lines on the bonnet and a silver skid plate at the bottom. Volkswagen Taigun will be offered in two petrol engine options and will come with three transmission choices.
3/8The SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Volkswagen Taigun with MT (in red) has got slightly smaller wheels, a simpler alloy design, halogen front lights and bit less chrome on grille. These are quite subtle differences when compared to the model that comes with DGG transmission box (in yellow).
4/8The rear of the SUV shows off the LED taillights that are connected by Infinity LED lights, as termed by the automaker.
5/8Volkswagen Taigun comes with red-colour ambient lights on the dashboard and front doors. It features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connections. For customers who love a sunroof, the SUV offers that too. The 10-inch main infotainment is quite responsive to touch. It can be used for navigation, music source selection, to check vehicle statistics.
6/8The rear seats come with quality cushioning and also has enough knee room, The under-thigh support and headroom are also adequate in presence. There is also a roll down central armrest with cupholders.
7/8Volkswagen Taigun will come in five colours that are Yellow, Red, Grey, Silver and White.
8/8The SUV's 1.5-litre TSI engine is capable of creating a power of 148 hp and with 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.0-litre engine will come out in the very near future. Taigun has a top speed of 190 kmph and Volkswagen claims that it can hit 100 kmph from zero in 9.1 seconds.
