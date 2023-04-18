HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Volkswagen Taigun Gets New Variant, Colour, Other Updates

In pics: Volkswagen Taigun gets new variant, colour, other updates

Volkswagen Taigun received new trims with updated features and manual gearbox options.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 15:59 PM
Volkswagen Virtus has received a new exterior colour option: Deep Black Pearl.
Volkswagen introduced new variants, manual transmission and new colours on its Taigun sub-compact SUV.
Volkswagen Taigun trims have increased to nine from seven, with new transmission and paint options.
This same engine works in the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus manual transmission variant as well, 
Volkswagen Taigun is an integral part of the German auto manufacturer's ambitious India 2.0 project.
 The cabin too has received a host of changes. It gets two different interior theme options: Rave Glossy or Dark Red Glossy.
The cabin features a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Volkswagen Play.
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 15:58 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Taigun GT
