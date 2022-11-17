HT Auto
In pics: Toyota bZ is a sharp and suave compact SUV, premiers at LA Auto Show

Toyota bZ compact SUV concept comes with similar design philosophy for the headlamps and taillights that have been seen in the fifth-generation Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid as well.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 10:40 AM
Toyota bZ compact SUV concept previews a compact crossover that could be a part of the brand's bZ family of vehicles.
The concept car is a pure design study showing the automaker's styling philosophy for a future electric crossover.
Toyota bZ comes adopting a design philosophy that is visible in the bZ4X and the new fifth-generation Toyota Prius as well.
The car gets LED lighting package at front and rear, while the masculine alloy wheels, flared wheel-arches, chunky rear diffuser increase the boldness further.
Toyota has not revealed the powertrain details of the compact SUV concept, but it could come as an all-electric model.
The Toyota bZ concept gets an octagonal steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster and a large floating island touchscreen infotainment system. Also, it gets a minimalist design philosophy inside the cabin.
The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept has been unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show and the production ready version is likely to hit the market sometime by 2025.
