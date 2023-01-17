Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: This tailor-made Ferrari Roma is influenced by Chinese aesthetics

Ferrari has produced a one-off Roma for China to celebrate the automaker's 30 years in business in the country.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM
1/11 Ferrari has unveiled a special-edition Roma that comes celebrating the brand's 30 years in China.
2/11 The one-off Ferrari Roma sports Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy colour shades.
3/11 The tailor-made Ferrari Roma claims to have taken inspiration from traditional Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship.

4/11 The special-edition Roma comes wearing distinctive colour theme, while the design remains same as the standard model.
5/11 The car gets carbon fibre elements at different places like rear diffuser.
6/11 The rear profile gets split LED taillights, quad exhaust setup, adding bold style to the car.
7/11 The red strip running through the centre of the car from front to rear is claimed to have been influenced by classic Ming dynasty furnitures.
8/11 Visually the car looks fluid with its overall appearance.
9/11 The cabin wears a vibrant red colour theme paired with glossy black panels.
10/11 Technically, the one-off Roma remains same as the standard version of the car.
11/11 The sporty bucket seats along with several other places inside the cockpit come featuring special badging.
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Roma supercar sportscar luxury car
