In Pics: This Rolls Royce Cullinan Will Incite Your Inner Fashionista

Rolls-Royce has introduced a special edition of the Cullinan SUV that draws influence from the latest fashion trends.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 16:28 PM
1/9 Rolls-Royce Cullinan has received a special series of colour options that have been influenced by the latest fashion trends.
2/9 The wide variety of exterior colour options introduced to the ultra-luxury SUV include Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry, Arctic White, Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow, and Tempest Grey.
3/9 The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Inspired by Fashion models come available in two themes: Re-Belle and Fu‑Shion.
4/9 The special edition of colourful Cullinan were displayed at the Art Basel festival in Miami, Florida.

5/9 Buyers of these special Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs can purchase specifically designed luggage from the company in a matching colour as the rest of the vehicle.
6/9 A special design element of this exclusive edition of the luxury SUV is Starlight Tailgate that takes elements from the car's illuminated headliner and includes 192 more stars in the perforated leather.
7/9 The cabin trim comes in Peony Pink or Lime Green that contrasts against the Arctic White or Cashmere Grey leather trim.
8/9 The SUV gets new coloured Piano veneer trim on the lower part of the dashboard.
9/9 A portion of the dashboard uses handwoven stainless-steel fabric with threads that are as fine as 0.0177 inches.
First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 16:28 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce Rolls Royce Cullinan luxury car
