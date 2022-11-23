In pics: This hypercar from Monza is a mobile laboratory for future track cars
The 777 hypercar is a mean machine built in Monza and is claimed to act as a technology testing platform for many future sportscars.
The 777 hypercar consists of an FIA homologated carbon monocoque chassis and a body designed by Umberto Palermo.
The hypercar's brakes, suspension, and the gearbox have been developed in collaboration with partners who have participated in endurance races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona.
The hypercar that is capable of running at a top speed of 370 kmph, is slated to be built only seven units to keep it ultra exclusive.
Power source for the car is a 4.5-liter V8 that spins all the way to 9,000 rpm to churn out 730 hp of peak power.
The 777 hypercar manufacturer Dallara claims it is a mobile laboratory that could act as a testbed for future track-focused cars.
The hypercar is claimed to be capable of performing 3.5G-4G lateral acceleration.
