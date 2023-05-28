Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: This GT is world's first super tourer promising 325 kmph top speed

Aston Martin DB12 finally broken cover with a AMG V8 engine, churning 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 May 2023, 09:16 AM
1/9 Aston Martin DB12 comes as the latest GT from the British brand, succeeding DB11.
2/9 Aston Martin DB12 is dubbed as the world's first super tourer and most accomplished DB model from the brand.
3/9 Design-wise the coupe appears with lot of similarity to the other cars from Aston Martin but there are significant distinctiveness too.

4/9 The mammoth grille with horizontal slats, flanked by curvy LED headlamps and complemented by bottom splitter grabs attention at the front.
5/9 A full glass roof gives the DB12 a sleek and visually appealing look.
6/9 The car runs on standard 21-inch wheels sporting 400 mm front disc brakes and 360 mm rear disc brakes.
7/9 At the back, it gets a sculpted look with sleek C-shaped LED taillights and there are dual exhausts sitting at each end of the black diffuser.
8/9 The cockpit gets a driver-centric centre console with large touchscreen display complemented by soft-touch button equipped panel and a fully digital instrument cluster.
9/9 It draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG that churns out 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque, while promising 325 kmph top speed.
