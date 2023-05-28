HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: This Gt Is World's First Super Tourer Promising 325 Kmph Top Speed

In pics: This GT is world's first super tourer promising 325 kmph top speed

Aston Martin DB12 finally broken cover with a AMG V8 engine, churning 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2023, 09:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/9
Aston Martin DB12 comes as the latest GT from the British brand, succeeding DB11.
Aston Martin DB12 comes as the latest GT from the British brand, succeeding DB11.
2/9
Aston Martin DB12 is dubbed as the world's first super tourer and most accomplished DB model from the brand.
Aston Martin DB12 is dubbed as the world's first super tourer and most accomplished DB model from the brand.
3/9
Design-wise the coupe appears with lot of similarity to the other cars from Aston Martin but there are significant distinctiveness too.
Design-wise the coupe appears with lot of similarity to the other cars from Aston Martin but there are significant distinctiveness too.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
₹2.82 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/9
The mammoth grille with horizontal slats, flanked by curvy LED headlamps and complemented by bottom splitter grabs attention at the front.
The mammoth grille with horizontal slats, flanked by curvy LED headlamps and complemented by bottom splitter grabs attention at the front.
5/9
A full glass roof gives the DB12 a sleek and visually appealing look.
A full glass roof gives the DB12 a sleek and visually appealing look.
6/9
The car runs on standard 21-inch wheels sporting 400 mm front disc brakes and 360 mm rear disc brakes.
The car runs on standard 21-inch wheels sporting 400 mm front disc brakes and 360 mm rear disc brakes.
7/9
At the back, it gets a sculpted look with sleek C-shaped LED taillights and there are dual exhausts sitting at each end of the black diffuser.
At the back, it gets a sculpted look with sleek C-shaped LED taillights and there are dual exhausts sitting at each end of the black diffuser.
8/9
The cockpit gets a driver-centric centre console with large touchscreen display complemented by soft-touch button equipped panel and a fully digital instrument cluster.
The cockpit gets a driver-centric centre console with large touchscreen display complemented by soft-touch button equipped panel and a fully digital instrument cluster.
9/9
It draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG that churns out 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque, while promising 325 kmph top speed.
It draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG that churns out 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque, while promising 325 kmph top speed.
First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DB12 sportscar supercar luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 759 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city