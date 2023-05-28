In pics: This GT is world's first super tourer promising 325 kmph top speed
Aston Martin DB12 finally broken cover with a AMG V8 engine, churning 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque.
Aston Martin DB12 comes as the latest GT from the British brand, succeeding DB11.
Aston Martin DB12 is dubbed as the world's first super tourer and most accomplished DB model from the brand.
Design-wise the coupe appears with lot of similarity to the other cars from Aston Martin but there are significant distinctiveness too.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The mammoth grille with horizontal slats, flanked by curvy LED headlamps and complemented by bottom splitter grabs attention at the front.
A full glass roof gives the DB12 a sleek and visually appealing look.
The car runs on standard 21-inch wheels sporting 400 mm front disc brakes and 360 mm rear disc brakes.
At the back, it gets a sculpted look with sleek C-shaped LED taillights and there are dual exhausts sitting at each end of the black diffuser.
The cockpit gets a driver-centric centre console with large touchscreen display complemented by soft-touch button equipped panel and a fully digital instrument cluster.
It draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG that churns out 671 hp power and 800 Nm torque, while promising 325 kmph top speed.
First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now