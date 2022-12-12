HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: This Ferrari Purosangue Is A Retuned Monster

In pics: This Ferrari Purosangue is a retuned monster

A Ferrari Purosangue has been customised to look broader than the stock model thanks to several modified body parts made of carbon fibre.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2022, 14:28 PM
German tuner DMC has modified a Ferrari Purosangue with custom body parts made with carbon fibre.
German tuner DMC has modified a Ferrari Purosangue with custom body parts made with carbon fibre.
German tuner DMC has modified a Ferrari Purosangue with custom body parts made with carbon fibre.
German tuner DMC has modified a Ferrari Purosangue with custom body parts made with carbon fibre.
Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian supercar manufacturer's first-ever SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian supercar manufacturer's first-ever SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian supercar manufacturer's first-ever SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian supercar manufacturer's first-ever SUV.
The customised Ferrari Purosangue sporting modified body parts claim to come with even better quality carbon fibre parts than the OEM's stock panels.
The customised Ferrari Purosangue sporting modified body parts claim to come with even better quality carbon fibre parts than the OEM's stock panels.
The customised Ferrari Purosangue sporting modified body parts claim to come with even better quality carbon fibre parts than the OEM's stock panels.
The customised Ferrari Purosangue sporting modified body parts claim to come with even better quality carbon fibre parts than the OEM's stock panels.
Custom body parts of the car include 24-inch wheels, 1.18-inch fender extensions, matching side skirts, dual spoiler at the back, a carbon fibre rear diffuser with quad exhausts.
Custom body parts of the car include 24-inch wheels, 1.18-inch fender extensions, matching side skirts, dual spoiler at the back, a carbon fibre rear diffuser with quad exhausts.
Custom body parts of the car include 24-inch wheels, 1.18-inch fender extensions, matching side skirts, dual spoiler at the back, a carbon fibre rear diffuser with quad exhausts.
Custom body parts of the car include 24-inch wheels, 1.18-inch fender extensions, matching side skirts, dual spoiler at the back, a carbon fibre rear diffuser with quad exhausts.

The car possibly runs on the same stock 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that churns out 715 hp of peak power and 716 Nm of maximum torque.
The car possibly runs on the same stock 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that churns out 715 hp of peak power and 716 Nm of maximum torque.
The car possibly runs on the same stock 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that churns out 715 hp of peak power and 716 Nm of maximum torque.
The car possibly runs on the same stock 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that churns out 715 hp of peak power and 716 Nm of maximum torque.
The titanium exhausts are claimed to come tuned to deliver distinctive sound compared to the stock tailpipes.
The titanium exhausts are claimed to come tuned to deliver distinctive sound compared to the stock tailpipes.
The titanium exhausts are claimed to come tuned to deliver distinctive sound compared to the stock tailpipes.
The titanium exhausts are claimed to come tuned to deliver distinctive sound compared to the stock tailpipes.
The tuner claimed to have used 3D-scanned body parts to make the custom panels accurately fitting for the vehicle.
The tuner claimed to have used 3D-scanned body parts to make the custom panels accurately fitting for the vehicle.
The tuner claimed to have used 3D-scanned body parts to make the custom panels accurately fitting for the vehicle.
The tuner claimed to have used 3D-scanned body parts to make the custom panels accurately fitting for the vehicle.
It is not confirmed if the tuner has customised the Purosangue's interior as well.
It is not confirmed if the tuner has customised the Purosangue's interior as well.
It is not confirmed if the tuner has customised the Purosangue's interior as well.
It is not confirmed if the tuner has customised the Purosangue's interior as well.
First Published Date: 12 Dec 2022, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Purosangue luxury car sportscar
