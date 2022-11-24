In pics: This custom-bodied BMW is a purist's dream
The BMW 3.0 CSL comes as a customised M4, and it promises to churn out 553 hp of power.
The controversial grille of the new M3/M4 is gone, replaced by more stylish kidneys finished in aluminium.
Thanks to the sharp wing at the back, the car has received a nickname Batmobile.
The car comes with golden painted Y-spoke alloy wheels that sport red brake callipers.
The 2022 BMW 3.0 CSL comes as a modified M4, and it is slated to be built in a limited number of 50 units only.
The car gets the most powerful version of BMW’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six engine ever, producing 553 hp of power and 550 Nm of torque.
To pay tribute the original 1970 CSL, the car gets several elements like yellow LED DRLs, conventional M performance decal, traditional BMW M logo.
With 553 hp of power at its disposal and a six-speed manual gearbox, the car is a purist's dream.
Power is exclusively channelled to the rear wheels and it gets an Active M Differential.
The luxurious cabin of the sportscar features and all-black theme, carbon fibre elements, contrast stitching on seats and upholstery.
First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 20:17 PM IST
