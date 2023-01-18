HT Auto
In Pics: These Car Arts At Auto Expo 2023 Were Special Attractions

In pics: These car arts at Auto Expo 2023 were special attractions

Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some car arts at the Auto Expo, claiming they pave way for sustainability.
By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 17:47 PM
Auto Expo 2023 was beyond just cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks.
Auto Expo 2023 was beyond just cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks.
Auto Expo 2023 was beyond just cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks.
Auto Expo 2023 was beyond just cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks.
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some interesting car arts made on old vehicles.
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some interesting car arts made on old vehicles.
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some interesting car arts made on old vehicles.
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some interesting car arts made on old vehicles.
The art installations based on cars are claimed to have been made using sustainable means.
The art installations based on cars are claimed to have been made using sustainable means.
The art installations based on cars are claimed to have been made using sustainable means.
The art installations based on cars are claimed to have been made using sustainable means.

Cartist founder Himanshu Jangid claims the car art installations show the way of sustainability.
Cartist founder Himanshu Jangid claims the car art installations show the way of sustainability.
Cartist founder Himanshu Jangid claims the car art installations show the way of sustainability.
Cartist founder Himanshu Jangid claims the car art installations show the way of sustainability.
The old and unusable parts have been used to make these art installations and different range of furnitures that can be used easily.
The old and unusable parts have been used to make these art installations and different range of furnitures that can be used easily.
The old and unusable parts have been used to make these art installations and different range of furnitures that can be used easily.
The old and unusable parts have been used to make these art installations and different range of furnitures that can be used easily.
The colourful paints and arts on the vehicles give them a vibrant fresh look.
The colourful paints and arts on the vehicles give them a vibrant fresh look.
The colourful paints and arts on the vehicles give them a vibrant fresh look.
The colourful paints and arts on the vehicles give them a vibrant fresh look.
Besides using junk materials to create art on cars, the company also displayed its prowess about vintage car restoration.
Besides using junk materials to create art on cars, the company also displayed its prowess about vintage car restoration.
Besides using junk materials to create art on cars, the company also displayed its prowess about vintage car restoration.
Besides using junk materials to create art on cars, the company also displayed its prowess about vintage car restoration.
The company claims that car art in India is growing and can be used as a medium to achieve sustainability in the sector.
The company claims that car art in India is growing and can be used as a medium to achieve sustainability in the sector.
The company claims that car art in India is growing and can be used as a medium to achieve sustainability in the sector.
The company claims that car art in India is growing and can be used as a medium to achieve sustainability in the sector.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 17:47 PM IST
