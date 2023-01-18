In pics: These car arts at Auto Expo 2023 were special attractions
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some car arts at the Auto Expo, claiming they pave way for sustainability.
Auto Expo 2023 was beyond just cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks.
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm Cartist showcased some interesting car arts made on old vehicles.
The art installations based on cars are claimed to have been made using sustainable means.
Trending CarsFind more Cars
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7.99Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Cartist founder Himanshu Jangid claims the car art installations show the way of sustainability.
The old and unusable parts have been used to make these art installations and different range of furnitures that can be used easily.
The colourful paints and arts on the vehicles give them a vibrant fresh look.
Besides using junk materials to create art on cars, the company also displayed its prowess about vintage car restoration.
The company claims that car art in India is growing and can be used as a medium to achieve sustainability in the sector.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS:
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS