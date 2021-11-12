In pics: Taycan EV, fastest Porsche ever, launched in India. Check it out 8 Photos . Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 12:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.50 crore. 2/8Porsche Taycan EV comes with single-deck 79.2 kWh performance battery as standard but one can also opt for the two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus. Porsche says this difference is performance related but there is no change in the range offered. 3/8The EV from Porsche gets two charging points on either side with the left port allowing for AC as well as DC charging. There is an optional swipe-to-open functionality as well. The range is anywhere between 400 kms to 500 kms. 4/8The Taycan EV has a visual profile that is typically Porsche. With a low and aerodynamic profile, this EV can hit 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. 5/8LED lights find a prominent place all around the Taycan EV. 6/8And since there is no engine, the front lid of the Taycan EV opens up for some neat storage space. 7/8The cabin of the Porsche EV is typically premium and sporty with top-notch materials on the dashboard, seats and all four doors. 8/8A look at the dashboard layout of Porsche Taycan EV.