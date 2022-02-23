Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Punch Kaziranga Edition Launched

The Kaziranga edition of Tata SUVs also come with the embossment of the torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 04:00 PM
1/5 Tata Motors has launched the Kaziranga Edition of its range of SUVs including Punch, Harrier, Nexon and Safari. The SUVs come painted in Grassland Beige colour with a dual-tone roof in Piano Black finish. The front fender gets Satin Black Rhino mascot. They run on jet black alloy wheels.
2/5 Tata Safari Kaziranga edition is available at 20,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). For Safari, the special edition comes based on XZ+ 7S, XZA+ 7S, XZ+ 6S, and XZA+ 6S trim options. The models get ventilated seats in the first and second row, a wireless charger, air purifier, Jet black 18-inch wheels.
3/5 Tata Harrier Kaziranga editions is available at 20,40,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). For Harrier, the special edition is available in XZ+ and XZA+ trims, The models come with a host of connected car technologies. They run on Jet Black 17-inch alloy wheels.
4/5 Tata Nexon petrol and diesel Kaziranga editions are priced at 11,78,900 and 13,08,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition of Nexon SUV is based on XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) trims. The models get electro-chromatic IRVM, Granite Black body claddings and roof rails.
5/5 Tata Punch Kaziranga edition is priced at 858,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), For Punch, the special edition comes available in the Creative MT, Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT and Creative AMT-iRA trim,
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 04:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Motors Kaziranga Edition Tata Tata Safari Tata Nexon Tata Punch Tata Harrier
