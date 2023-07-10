This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In pics: Hyundai Exter SUV launches in India with a wide range of features
Hyundai Exter comes as the South Korean automaker's bid to increase its market share in the Indian SUV segment, where the company is already a strong player thanks to its other models like Venue, Creta etc.
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 13:35 PM