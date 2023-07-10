In pics: Hyundai Exter SUV launches in India with a wide range of features

HT Auto
Hyundai Exter SUV launches in India with a wide range of features

Hyundai Exter comes as the South Korean automaker's bid to increase its market share in the Indian SUV segment, where the company is already a strong player thanks to its other models like Venue, Creta etc.
HT Auto Desk
10 Jul 2023, 13:35 PM
Hyundai Exter SUV is one of the most awaited cars in India, launched on July 10, rivalling the Tata Punch. The SUV comes available at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going up to 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter comes with an unconventional design that looks boxy from any angle. The SUV features a host of upmarket styling elements including the H-shaped LED daytime running lights and taillights, projector headlamps with squarish chrome garnished housing, skid plates etc.
Hyundai Exter comes available in six different monotone exterior colour options: Atlas White, Titan Grey, Starry Night Black, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red and Ranger Khaki. It is also available in three dual-0tone paint options. Inside the cabin too, the SUV gets sporty black colour theme with different coloured trim options.
Cabin of the Exter offers ample space and comfort to the occupants, while the host of upmarket features enhance its premium appeal. Hyundai claims the new Exter SUV comes with a host of segment first and class-leading features.
The fully digital instrument cluster shows a wide range of information about the vehicle. Also, this comesd complementing the touchscreen infotainment system of the SUV.
Hyundai Exter's touchscreen infotainment system gets a large display and comes with Bluelink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Also, Hyundai says that the Exter comes with a wide range of connectivity features that can be accessed through a dedicated app.
The features inside the cabin include automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless mobile charger, rear AC vents with charger etc. The most prominent feature is the panoramic sunroof and dashcam with dual camera though, which also comes with a selfie capturing function.
The SUV is available in both petrol only and petrol-CNG powertrain options. Powering the car is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is available with both five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT, enhancing the choices for the buyers.
First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter Hyundai

