In pics: Tata Motors introduces Dark Range of Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV
8 Photos
. Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 12:17 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Bookings have been opened for Dark Range Tata Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV. Altroz Dark sits as the new top of the line variant. Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel fuel options. Nexon EV Dark will be available in XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants.
1/8Tata Motors has launched the Dark Range of its Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV vehicles. The Altroz Dark starts at a price range of ₹8.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets new Cosmo Black exterior body colour with dark tint finish on R16 alloy wheels. The hood gets a dark chrome addition.
2/8On the inside, the dark theme of Altroz is highlighted by granite black colour tone with metallic gloss black mid pad and leatherette upholstery. Deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching compliment the look. There is also Dark lettering stitching on headrests.
3/8Tata Nexon Dark has a starting price range of ₹10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets charcoal black R16 alloys, sonic silver highlights with granite black cladding on the exterior body and a Dark mascot.
4/8On the inside, Nexon Dark makes use of a dark interior pack and has premium leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim. The Dark embroidery finds its way on the headrests here as well.
5/8The Nexon EV Dark has been priced at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a premium Midnight Black exterior colour with Satin Black humanity line and beltline. Charcoal grey alloy wheels and Dark mascot are the other highlights here.
6/8Step inside and the Nexon EV Dark will offer glossy piano Black mid-pad with premium dark themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, It is highlighted by EV Blue stitches on the seats and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel.
7/8Harrier Dark continues to have a price sticker of ₹18.04 (ex showroom, Delhi).It now comes in a new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue shade. Standing on R18 Blackstone alloys, the Harrier Dark now looks more stylish than before. Harrier Dark is made available in three trims - XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.
8/8Inside, Harrier Dark gets dark upper environment, Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery with Tri-Arrow perforations and deep blue undertone. There is also the Dark lettering embroidery on the front seat headrests.
