In pics: Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is RR's delicate take on Haute Couture

Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia has been designed in collaboration with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 16:08 PM
Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia has been designed in collaboration with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.
The car features bespoke colour theme at exterior and inside the cabin.
Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia claims to have been built over four years.
Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia is based on the Phantom Extended.
The one-off uber luxurious car appears with the same silhouette as the standard Phantom Extended but the bespoke design makes it distinctive than others.
The cabin features an unique colour theme matching the car's exterior.
The cabin gets a headliner that has been designed with hundreds of symmetrical handmade cuts.
Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia has been designed influenced by the Dutch fashion designer's 2018 collection of the same name.
First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce Rolls Royce Phantom Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia
