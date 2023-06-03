Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is a luxury SUV with a touch of space

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition is limited to 62 units of production only.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 18:02 PM
1/9 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is a luxury SUV with a touch of space.
2/9 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is limited to production for 62 units only.
3/9 The special edition SUV dons a Stardust Blue paint theme inspired by Karman Line, which is the point above Earth's surface where outer space begins.

4/9 The car gets Stardust Blue exterior paint contrasting with the black trims. The grille is satin finished, while the wheels come with a translucent lacquer.
5/9 The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament of the SUV too wears the speial blue paint theme. It's 3d-printed titanium with blue-tinted lacquer on top.
6/9 The dashboard gets a transitional colour theme that transitions from black to blue to white, from bottom to top.
7/9 The signature analogue clock on the dashboard too wears the special blue paint.
8/9 The Starlight headliner featuring at the roof of the cabin gets 799 white LEDs and 384 blue LEDs along with a leather featuring replica of moon with full of craters.
9/9 On the door sills of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition, the car gets a special badge.
First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 18:02 PM IST
