In pics: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is a luxury SUV with a touch of space
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition is limited to 62 units of production only.
The special edition SUV dons a Stardust Blue paint theme inspired by Karman Line, which is the point above Earth's surface where outer space begins.
The car gets Stardust Blue exterior paint contrasting with the black trims. The grille is satin finished, while the wheels come with a translucent lacquer.
The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament of the SUV too wears the speial blue paint theme. It's 3d-printed titanium with blue-tinted lacquer on top.
The dashboard gets a transitional colour theme that transitions from black to blue to white, from bottom to top.
The signature analogue clock on the dashboard too wears the special blue paint.
The Starlight headliner featuring at the roof of the cabin gets 799 white LEDs and 384 blue LEDs along with a leather featuring replica of moon with full of craters.
On the door sills of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition, the car gets a special badge.
First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 18:02 PM IST
