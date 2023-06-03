HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Rolls Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Is A Luxury Suv With A Touch Of Space

In pics: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is a luxury SUV with a touch of space

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition is limited to 62 units of production only.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 18:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/9
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is a luxury SUV with a touch of space.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is a luxury SUV with a touch of space.
2/9
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is limited to production for 62 units only.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow is limited to production for 62 units only.
3/9
The special edition SUV dons a Stardust Blue paint theme inspired by Karman Line, which is the point above Earth's surface where outer space begins.
The special edition SUV dons a Stardust Blue paint theme inspired by Karman Line, which is the point above Earth's surface where outer space begins.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Dawn
₹5.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/9
The car gets Stardust Blue exterior paint contrasting with the black trims. The grille is satin finished, while the wheels come with a translucent lacquer.
The car gets Stardust Blue exterior paint contrasting with the black trims. The grille is satin finished, while the wheels come with a translucent lacquer.
5/9
The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament of the SUV too wears the speial blue paint theme. It's 3d-printed titanium with blue-tinted lacquer on top.
The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament of the SUV too wears the speial blue paint theme. It's 3d-printed titanium with blue-tinted lacquer on top.
6/9
The dashboard gets a transitional colour theme that transitions from black to blue to white, from bottom to top.
The dashboard gets a transitional colour theme that transitions from black to blue to white, from bottom to top.
7/9
The signature analogue clock on the dashboard too wears the special blue paint.
The signature analogue clock on the dashboard too wears the special blue paint.
8/9
The Starlight headliner featuring at the roof of the cabin gets 799 white LEDs and 384 blue LEDs along with a leather featuring replica of moon with full of craters.
The Starlight headliner featuring at the roof of the cabin gets 799 white LEDs and 384 blue LEDs along with a leather featuring replica of moon with full of craters.
9/9
On the door sills of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition, the car gets a special badge.
On the door sills of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition, the car gets a special badge.
First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 18:02 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce Cullinan Rolls Royce luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 754 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city