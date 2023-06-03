Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Range Rover Sport SV is a 626 hp mean machine, tops out at 290 kmph

Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Sport SV, which is a rebadged and more powerful version of the Range Rover Sport SVR.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM
1/6 Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Sport SV, which is a rebadged and more powerful version of the Range Rover Sport SVR.
2/6 The car ditches the R letter from the SVR suffix and uses SV, while on the powertrain front too massive change has been made.
3/6 New Range Rover Sport SV is world's first car to use carbon fibre wheels that come with the option of ceramic alloy brakes. With this, the car is able to ditch significant amount of weight.

4/6 It draws power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine replacing the SVR's 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor. The new engine churns out 59 hp more power at 626 hp and 100 Nm additional torque at 800 Nm.
5/6 The all-new Range Rover Sport SV is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.6 seconds at a top speed of 290 kmph.
6/6 Inside the cabin, a very interesting feature is the vibrating front seats that allow the occupants to feel the music from the 1,430 watt 29-speaker Meridian sound system.
First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport SV Land Rover luxury car
