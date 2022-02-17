Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Porsche Macan T, lightweight version of Macan SUV, breaks cover

In pics: Porsche Macan T, lightweight version of Macan SUV, breaks cover

This is the first Touring SUV with the T badging in the Macan range of SUVs. It was earlier reserved for the 911 and 718 models from the German carmaker.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 09:16 AM
1/5 Porsche has introduced the T version (Touring) for its best-selling Macan SUV. It is positioned between the standard model and the Macan S. 
2/5 Under the hood, the Porsche Macan T is powered by a 265-hp 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine. It can generate an output of 265 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. The Macan T has a top speed of 232 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.
3/5 Porsche Macan T is the first Touring model in the Macan lineup from the German carmaker. Earlier the T badging was used only in the 911 and 718 models from Porsche. Macan T is lighter by nearly 60 kgs and has a ride height lowered by 15 mm compared to the normal Macan.
4/5 Porsche Macan T features a number of features like the exterior colour Agate Gray Metallic on the bumpers, mirror caps, spoilers and rear logos. Sport exhaust tips and 20-inch alloy wheels also come as standard.
5/5 The interior of the Macan T comes with heated and power-adjustable leather sports seats, heated multifunction sports steering wheel, a new centre console and a 10.9-inch touchscreen display and online navigation as standard.
First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Macan Porsche Macan Macan T Porsche Macan T 2022 Porsche Macan T 2022 Macan T
