HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Porsche Cayenne Facelift's Cabin Gets Three Screens And More

In pics: Porsche Cayenne facelift's cabin gets three screens and more

The Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 with a host of design and feature updates.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 and ahead of that, the German car brand has uncovered its cabin layout.
1/5
Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 and ahead of that, the German car brand has uncovered its cabin layout.
Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 and ahead of that, the German car brand has uncovered its cabin layout.
Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 and ahead of that, the German car brand has uncovered its cabin layout.
The most interesting design component inside the 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin is the three digital screens integrated into the dashboard.
2/5
The most interesting design component inside the 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin is the three digital screens integrated into the dashboard.
The most interesting design component inside the 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin is the three digital screens integrated into the dashboard.
The most interesting design component inside the 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin is the three digital screens integrated into the dashboard.
The instrument cluster offers multiple display modes that can be selected as per driver's preference.
3/5
The instrument cluster offers multiple display modes that can be selected as per driver's preference.
The instrument cluster offers multiple display modes that can be selected as per driver's preference.
The instrument cluster offers multiple display modes that can be selected as per driver's preference.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (TC)
₹1.29 - 1.57 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.3 kmpl
₹1.3 - 1.58 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The gear shifter has been relocated to the position between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.
4/5
The gear shifter has been relocated to the position between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.
The gear shifter has been relocated to the position between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.
The gear shifter has been relocated to the position between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.
The centre console gets a black touch pad that houses host of functionalities.
5/5
The centre console gets a black touch pad that houses host of functionalities.
The centre console gets a black touch pad that houses host of functionalities.
The centre console gets a black touch pad that houses host of functionalities.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Cayenne Porsche luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city