In pics: Porsche Cayenne facelift's cabin gets three screens and more
The Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 with a host of design and feature updates.
Porsche Cayenne facelift is slated to debut on April 18 and ahead of that, the German car brand has uncovered its cabin layout.
The most interesting design component inside the 2023 Porsche Cayenne's cabin is the three digital screens integrated into the dashboard.
The instrument cluster offers multiple display modes that can be selected as per driver's preference.
The gear shifter has been relocated to the position between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.
The centre console gets a black touch pad that houses host of functionalities.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Cayenne Porsche luxury car
