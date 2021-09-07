Home
In pics: New Mercedes Maybach EQS EV is absolute luxury on wheels
. Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 11:24 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
1/6The Mercedes-Maybach EQS electric vehicle has been revealed in concept form at the IAA Auto Show in Germany's Munich. This concept EV gets a mammoth panel as the front grille, complete with vertical strips done in chrome.
2/6The sleek LED lights at the front and the rear with the two-tone colour combination - Obsidian Black Metallic and Zircon Red Metallic - give the EV a stylish profile. Mercedes-Benz has integrated door handles that auto-open for passengers while the entire door opens automatically for the driver.
3/6The luxury automaker has used chrome around the side window lines as well while massive 24-inch wheels elevate the sense of premium visual appeal.
4/6The all-new Mercedes-Maybach EQS gets an MBUX Hyperscreen with Maybach-specific display styles and content. The company says the EV will have software that will adapt completely according to its user.
5/6Mercedes-Benz has created a floating centre console in the rear of the Maybach electric vehicle and has also provided enough space for free movement. The rear section sports white piano lacquer and rose gold-coloured accents while there is a Deep-Sea Blue shade on other materials here. Faux fur has been used to wrap the flooring.
6/6Mercedes claims that the EQS SUV in production form will have a range of around 600 kms. It will hit production lines in 2022. The Maybach EQS is expected to follow soon after.