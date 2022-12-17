Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: New Jaguar F Pace Phev Gets Massive Tech Boost

In pics: New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets massive tech boost

The new Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes promising 20 per cent additional electric range than before.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Accounted for one in every five F-Pace, the updated Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes with a suave exterior design.
2/10 The exterior design of the car remains identical to the outgoing model, but it looks sharper and sportier with slightly tweaked LED headlamps and front grille.
3/10 It gets glossy-black finish applied to the window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badging and wing vents.
4/10 The LED taillights too come with a more fluid appearance than before.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
5/10 The biggest change in the new F-Pace PHEV is the larger battery pack that enhances its electric range by 20 per cent.
6/10 The electrified SUV is claimed to capable of running 65 km in electric mode compared to previous 53 km range.
7/10 The Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV competes with rivals like Audi Q7 TFSIe and BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine.
8/10 The luxury electrified SUV promises to churn out 0-100 kmph sprinting capability in 5.3 seconds.
9/10 Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
10/10 New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets a 19.2 kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger.
First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar F-Pace luxury car hybrid car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS