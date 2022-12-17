HT Auto
In pics: New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets massive tech boost

The new Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes promising 20 per cent additional electric range than before.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 12:00 PM
Accounted for one in every five F-Pace, the updated Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes with a suave exterior design.
Accounted for one in every five F-Pace, the updated Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes with a suave exterior design.
Accounted for one in every five F-Pace, the updated Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes with a suave exterior design.
Accounted for one in every five F-Pace, the updated Jaguar F-Pace PHEV comes with a suave exterior design.
The exterior design of the car remains identical to the outgoing model, but it looks sharper and sportier with slightly tweaked LED headlamps and front grille.
The exterior design of the car remains identical to the outgoing model, but it looks sharper and sportier with slightly tweaked LED headlamps and front grille.
The exterior design of the car remains identical to the outgoing model, but it looks sharper and sportier with slightly tweaked LED headlamps and front grille.
The exterior design of the car remains identical to the outgoing model, but it looks sharper and sportier with slightly tweaked LED headlamps and front grille.
It gets glossy-black finish applied to the window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badging and wing vents.
It gets glossy-black finish applied to the window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badging and wing vents.
It gets glossy-black finish applied to the window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badging and wing vents.
It gets glossy-black finish applied to the window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badging and wing vents.
The LED taillights too come with a more fluid appearance than before.
The LED taillights too come with a more fluid appearance than before.
The LED taillights too come with a more fluid appearance than before.
The LED taillights too come with a more fluid appearance than before.

The biggest change in the new F-Pace PHEV is the larger battery pack that enhances its electric range by 20 per cent.
The biggest change in the new F-Pace PHEV is the larger battery pack that enhances its electric range by 20 per cent.
The biggest change in the new F-Pace PHEV is the larger battery pack that enhances its electric range by 20 per cent.
The biggest change in the new F-Pace PHEV is the larger battery pack that enhances its electric range by 20 per cent.
The electrified SUV is claimed to capable of running 65 km in electric mode compared to previous 53 km range.
The electrified SUV is claimed to capable of running 65 km in electric mode compared to previous 53 km range.
The electrified SUV is claimed to capable of running 65 km in electric mode compared to previous 53 km range.
The electrified SUV is claimed to capable of running 65 km in electric mode compared to previous 53 km range.
The Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV competes with rivals like Audi Q7 TFSIe and BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine.
The Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV competes with rivals like Audi Q7 TFSIe and BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine.
The Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV competes with rivals like Audi Q7 TFSIe and BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine.
The Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV competes with rivals like Audi Q7 TFSIe and BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine.
The luxury electrified SUV promises to churn out 0-100 kmph sprinting capability in 5.3 seconds.
The luxury electrified SUV promises to churn out 0-100 kmph sprinting capability in 5.3 seconds.
The luxury electrified SUV promises to churn out 0-100 kmph sprinting capability in 5.3 seconds.
The luxury electrified SUV promises to churn out 0-100 kmph sprinting capability in 5.3 seconds.
Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets a 19.2 kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger.
New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets a 19.2 kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger.
New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets a 19.2 kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger.
New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gets a 19.2 kWh battery pack that can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger.
