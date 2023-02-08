HT Auto
In pics: New BMW X6 with a hybridized engine offers a power-packed performance

The updated BMW X6 comes with similar styling updates on the exterior and inside the cabin as its sibling X5.
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 15:15 PM
The new BMW X6 is slated for physical debut next month and production will commence in April 2023.
The new BMW X6 is slated for physical debut next month and production will commence in April 2023.
The new BMW X6 is slated for physical debut next month and production will commence in April 2023.
The new BMW X6 is slated for physical debut next month and production will commence in April 2023.
New X6 gets a sharper and more appealing look thanks to the subtly revised front profile that has an updated kidney grille and revamped lower fascia.
New X6 gets a sharper and more appealing look thanks to the subtly revised front profile that has an updated kidney grille and revamped lower fascia.
New X6 gets a sharper and more appealing look thanks to the subtly revised front profile that has an updated kidney grille and revamped lower fascia.
New X6 gets a sharper and more appealing look thanks to the subtly revised front profile that has an updated kidney grille and revamped lower fascia.
Just like the 2023 BMW X5, the new X6 too gets 35 mm narrower and compact sharp LED headlamp.
Just like the 2023 BMW X5, the new X6 too gets 35 mm narrower and compact sharp LED headlamp.
Just like the 2023 BMW X5, the new X6 too gets 35 mm narrower and compact sharp LED headlamp.
Just like the 2023 BMW X5, the new X6 too gets 35 mm narrower and compact sharp LED headlamp.

The coupe SUV appears more appealing with its overall exterior changes.
The coupe SUV appears more appealing with its overall exterior changes.
The coupe SUV appears more appealing with its overall exterior changes.
The coupe SUV appears more appealing with its overall exterior changes.
The rear profile appears sculpted with its overall cuts and creases, while the piano black-finished quad exhausts add more style to the car.
The rear profile appears sculpted with its overall cuts and creases, while the piano black-finished quad exhausts add more style to the car.
The rear profile appears sculpted with its overall cuts and creases, while the piano black-finished quad exhausts add more style to the car.
The rear profile appears sculpted with its overall cuts and creases, while the piano black-finished quad exhausts add more style to the car.
Like the X5, the new BMW X6 too gets a curved display combining both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster into one panel.
Like the X5, the new BMW X6 too gets a curved display combining both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster into one panel.
Like the X5, the new BMW X6 too gets a curved display combining both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster into one panel.
Like the X5, the new BMW X6 too gets a curved display combining both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster into one panel.
Updated X6 SUV is claimed to come as faster and more powerful thanks to the hybridized powertrain.
Updated X6 SUV is claimed to come as faster and more powerful thanks to the hybridized powertrain.
Updated X6 SUV is claimed to come as faster and more powerful thanks to the hybridized powertrain.
Updated X6 SUV is claimed to come as faster and more powerful thanks to the hybridized powertrain.
