In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
The 2023 BMW X5 M Competition comes with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain along with some subtle cosmetic updates.
BMW X5 M Competition comes following the standard X5 that has been launched earlier this month.
The car carries a masculine vibe that gives this SUV a strong road presence.
The SUV gets slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, while the all-black kidney grille enhances its masculine appeal.
The SUV gets LED taillights, quad exhausts neatly positioned in the glossy black rear diffuser.
Dimensionally, the updated BMW X5 M Competition appears same as the previous model.
The cabin features BMW Curve Display that combines both the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one bezel.
The car gets same 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid treatment.
The performance SUV can sprint 0-96 kmph in 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph.
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 10:35 AM IST
