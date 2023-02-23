HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: New Bmw X5 M Competition Gets A Makeover With More Muscle

In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle

The 2023 BMW X5 M Competition comes with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain along with some subtle cosmetic updates.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 10:35 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW X5 M Competition comes following the standard X5 that has been launched earlier this month.
1/8
BMW X5 M Competition comes following the standard X5 that has been launched earlier this month.
BMW X5 M Competition comes following the standard X5 that has been launched earlier this month.
BMW X5 M Competition comes following the standard X5 that has been launched earlier this month.
The car carries a masculine vibe that gives this SUV a strong road presence.
2/8
The car carries a masculine vibe that gives this SUV a strong road presence.
The car carries a masculine vibe that gives this SUV a strong road presence.
The car carries a masculine vibe that gives this SUV a strong road presence.
The SUV gets slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, while the all-black kidney grille enhances its masculine appeal.
3/8
The SUV gets slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, while the all-black kidney grille enhances its masculine appeal.
The SUV gets slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, while the all-black kidney grille enhances its masculine appeal.
The SUV gets slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, while the all-black kidney grille enhances its masculine appeal.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The SUV gets LED taillights, quad exhausts neatly positioned in the glossy black rear diffuser.
4/8
The SUV gets LED taillights, quad exhausts neatly positioned in the glossy black rear diffuser.
The SUV gets LED taillights, quad exhausts neatly positioned in the glossy black rear diffuser.
The SUV gets LED taillights, quad exhausts neatly positioned in the glossy black rear diffuser.
Dimensionally, the updated BMW X5 M Competition appears same as the previous model.
5/8
Dimensionally, the updated BMW X5 M Competition appears same as the previous model.
Dimensionally, the updated BMW X5 M Competition appears same as the previous model.
Dimensionally, the updated BMW X5 M Competition appears same as the previous model.
The cabin features BMW Curve Display that combines both the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one bezel.
6/8
The cabin features BMW Curve Display that combines both the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one bezel.
The cabin features BMW Curve Display that combines both the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one bezel.
The cabin features BMW Curve Display that combines both the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one bezel.
The car gets same 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid treatment.
7/8
The car gets same 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid treatment.
The car gets same 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid treatment.
The car gets same 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid treatment.
The performance SUV can sprint 0-96 kmph in 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph.
8/8
The performance SUV can sprint 0-96 kmph in 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph.
The performance SUV can sprint 0-96 kmph in 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph.
The performance SUV can sprint 0-96 kmph in 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph.
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: BMW X5 BMW X5 M Competition luxury car BMW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
10 ADAS features introduced in Tata Safari, Harrier explained
10 ADAS features introduced in Tata Safari, Harrier explained
Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware
Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city