In pics: Updated MG ZS EV gets a host of design, feature and performance updates

7 Photos . Updated: 08 Oct 2021, 04:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • MG Motor claims that this updated MG ZS EV model will have a range of 439 km.
  • It is yet to be known if MG has planned to offer this facelift model of the ZS EV in India. 

1/7MG Motor has updated its ZS EV model for global markets with a number of significant changes. One of these which is per-charge range improvement to a figure of 439 km has attracted attention. 
2/7The company has ditched the grille and has replaced it with a covered plate for electric SUV. The front bumper too has been updated and side intakes come with sleek cuts. The LED headlights are also shaper compared to its outgoing model.
3/7The new taillights give the rear profile of the electric car an edgy look. MG ZS EV also features redesigned alloy wheels adding more visual appeal.
4/7The EV will sport a larger 72 kWh battery pack that will ensure a longer range without recharging it. The automaker claims it to be capable of covering a distance of 439 km on a single charge compared to 262 km offered by the existing model. MG also added that a 51 kWh battery pack with a 318 km range will join the lineup later in 2022.
5/7The inside of the electric SUV has also undergone changes. It will now feature a 10.1-inch display screen with a new MG iSMART infotainment system. It will sport new features, remote control functions and more connectivity options, said the company. A new instrument cluster and wireless charging technology have also been introduced.
6/7The updated MG ZS EV will have four-stage indicator LEDs inside the charging port. This will offer the user a visual of the charging status.
7/7The electric vehicle will get a combination of Type 2 and CCS chargers providing fast charging capability using an onboard AC charger.
