In pics: MG Astor Blackstorm Edition wears an all-black look

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition follows into the footsteps of MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM
1/6 MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of 14,47,800 with the pricing going up to 15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme on the exterior and inside the cabin. It follows into the footsteps of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition.
2/6 The limited-edition Astor Blackstorm sports the Starry Black exterior colour, complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing its premium look. There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
3/6 The Astor Blackstorm gets an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails. The differences between the standard version of the Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic terms only.

4/6 The model gets a panoramic sunroof and Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make it look distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
5/6 On the inside, the Astor Blackstorm Edition carries on with the same sporty black theme. It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, and red stitches on the steering wheel and door trims. Music is played by premium JBL speakers.
6/6 The  MG Astor Blackstorm Edition is available in both six-speed manual and CVT options, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car.
