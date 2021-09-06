Home
>
Auto
>
Cars
> In pics: Mercedes-Benz shines at IAA Munich 2021 with electric fleet
In pics: Mercedes-Benz shines at IAA Munich 2021 with electric fleet
7 Photos
. Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 02:19 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Mercedes-Benz introduced four new electric vehicles at the IAA Munich 2021 auto show. Mercedes-Benz is expanding electrification in all of its segments.
1/7Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its all-new electric EQE sedan. This executive electric sedan is based on Mercedes' premium EV architecture. It will sport a battery pack of 90 kWh that will provide the EV with a range of 660 km on a single charge. The automaker is also planning a performance variant of this new electric model.
2/7The MBUX-enabled Hyperscreen is the highlight of the interior of the new EQE sedan. It is a large, curved screen that contains three screens under a glass cover that makes it appear as one whole screen. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger will give them their own display and control area.
3/7The luxury automaker has also brought in the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV at the auto show. One can say that is the perfect blend between the style and features of the EQS sedan and the body of an SUV. With its two-tone paint scheme, this all-electric SUV also features signature EQS furnishings, executive seating and a Chauffeur package.
4/7Mercedes-Benz has created a floating centre console in the rear of the Maybach electric vehicle and has also provided enough space for free movement. It also gets an MBUX Hyperscreen with Maybach-specific display styles and content. The company said that the EV's software will adapt completely according to its user.
5/7The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS by the company promises to combine the power and performance of AMG badged cars with a zero-emission powertrain. The EV will feature all-wheel drive. It comes with a dual electric motor system combined with a battery pack that can generate a power of 649 hp and a peak torque of 949 Nm. Also, one can boost the power output to 751 hp.
6/7The new Mercedes-AMG EQS sports multiple driving modes such as Slippery, Comfort, Individual, Sport and Sport+. Other features will include regenerative braking, quick-charging capability. The cabin gets an AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and door sill trim and topstitched dashboard.
7/7The EQG concept from the automaker comes with an iconic boxy design. It gets the same 4x4 off-roading capability as the fossil-fuel-powered G-Class but features a silent and zero-emission powertrain. It will ride on on 22-inch polished aluminium alloy wheels. Mercedes-Benz said that the design advantages of the electric drive of the EV makes it ideal for off-road vehicles and ambitious off-road operations.