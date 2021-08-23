Home
>
Auto
>
Cars
> In pics: Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe launched in India
In pics: Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe launched in India
7 Photos
. Updated: 23 Aug 2021, 12:29 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe is now the 12th AMG model available for buyers in India. The SUV Coupe races from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 280 kmph.
1/7Mercedes-Benz India has driven in its AMG GLE 63 Coupe in the country at ₹2.07 crore (ex showroom) in a bid to further bolster its lineup of performance cars here.
<
2/7The AMG GLE 63 Coupe is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that offers 612 hp and a mammoth 850 Nm of torque. The engine is fitted with an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator and this helps the vehicle produce an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque.
<
3/7The Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe seeks to blend a sporty visual profile with a dominating SUV character. Its front air wing has a dynamic jet-wing design and has been painted in the same colour as the body. The SUV stands on 22-inch alloy wheels.
<
4/7The rear profile of the AMG GLE 63 Coupe gets black-coloured diffuser, AMG performance exhaust system and two rectangular high-gloss chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements.
<
5/7The three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel inside the SUV is wrapped in full DINAMICA micro-fiber and is complimented with aluminium shift paddles.
<
6/7Seats inside the Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe get Nappa leather treatment and have the AMG badge on the front backrests. Optional AMG trim elements in carbon fibre further seek to raise the premium quotient on offer.
<
7/7The latest AMG SUV from Mercedes-Benz India offers performance-oriented all-wheel drive system. Its Active Ride Control system claims to vastly improve the handling even when pushing the vehicle to its absolute limits.
<