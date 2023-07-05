In pics: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV mounts a challenge to its twin Innova Hycross
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car from the automaker to date, priced between
₹24.79 lakh and ₹28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 13:50 PM 1/11 Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes as the new flagship model from India's largest auto manufacturer. Also, it is the most expensive car from the brand ever launched, with the pricing reaching nearly ₹30 lakh slab. 2/11 Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV has been finally launched in India at a price range of ₹24.79 lakh- ₹28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the SUV comes in seven and eight seater options and will be sold through Nexa retail network across India. 3/11 Besides the mascular design, the front profile grabs attention with its sleek dual LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights sitting at the fog lamp cluster. Plenty of chrome garnishing around the radiator grille enhances its visual appeal further. 4/11 Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a premium cabin that comes with a wide range of features including a fully digital seven-inch instrument cluster, 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, reclining mid-row seats, multi-zone climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, six-speaker audio system, powered tailgate among others. 5/11 The colour driver display at the instrument cluster shows various infiormatioin besides the range, mileage and rpm. One of the key information displayed is the tyre pressure of all the four tyres, as the MPV comes fitted with an in-built TPMS. 6/11 The Invicto's touchscreen infotainment system gets Suzuki Connect offers more than 50 remote functionalities and comes built-in. It also offers an E-call function, which is a first in any Maruti Suzuki model. The cabin gets plenty of soft-touch materials, and a vertically-stretched centre console and comes with both seven as well as eight-seat layouts. In the seven-seat layout, the middle row gets captain Seats. 7/11 Besides many other features, the SmartPlay Magnum+ touchscreen infotainment system offer surround checking view of the car, ensuring better safety. The automaker claims the MPV has been designed and developed keeping he premium clientele in focus. 8/11 The Invicto offers ample space inside the cabin for the front and rear occupants. The seats are plush, while the black and beige theme enhances its premium appeal. 9/11 Maruti Suzuki Invicto's middle-row seats offer generous space to the occupants ands they can be adjusted as well. Being captain seats, only two person can sit in the middle row, similar to the Toyota Innova Crysta and they come with individual arm rests. 10/11 One of the interesting feature of the premium MPV is the powered tailgate, which doesn't require manual lifting and closing of the door. Also, the rear seats can be folded if required to enhance the space at the back of the car, which can be very useful during road trips or long journey. 11/11 The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with strong hybrid technology. It delivers 183 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. The engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The Invicto comes with three drive modes - Normal, Sport and Eco, and can go from 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. Also, it offers 23.24 kmpl mileage.
05 Jul 2023, 13:50 PM IST