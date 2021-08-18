In pics: Mahindra XUV700 looks to storm the Indian SUV space 14 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2021, 05:17 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/14Mahindra has launched the new-gen XUV700 SUV in Indian market at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With its new SUV, the automaker is looking at making the most of the well-established preference for SUVs here. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/14Mahindra XUV700 sports an appealing look and is the first SUV from the company to wear its fresh logo. It is also loaded with an array of cabin features and is being offered with both petrol and diesel engines, and in 5- and 7-seat layouts. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/14XUV700 gets an imposing front grille, C-shaped DRLs outlining the sharp LED head light units and a dominant bumper design with twin character lines.Encased fog lights and grey front skid plate enhance its appeal. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi dasgupta) 4/14The rear profile of the XUV700 gets arrow-head-shaped LED tail lights, the XUV700 badge on one side and a grey rear skid plate. There is the Mahindra logo here as well. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/14A side glance reveals that the vehicle gets smart door handles finished in the body colour. There is a slim chrome strip on the window line to make the vehicle look more premium. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/14Mahindra XUV700 sits on 18-inch alloy wheels in the upper variants while the lower variants will come with 17-inch steel wheels. The wheel arches are sufficiently big and help the vehicle complete quite a commanding exterior profile. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 7/14The XUV700 gets a flat-bottom steering wheel that comes with control buttons. There is a 12-speaker Sony music system with 3D sound capability to keep the occupants entertained. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 8/14On the inside, the XUV700 gets two 10.25-inch display screens -one is the main infotainment unit and the other is the all-digital driver display. The entire unit's surface is claimed to be shatter-proof and made by Asahi Glass in Japan. It gets an all-new AdrenoX interface and Alexa Voice Command. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 9/14In the middle row, passengers get a central armrest with cupholders, AC vents and Type-C charging point. There is generous space for placing feet under the first row seats as well as decent under-thigh support. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 10/14In the seven-seat layout, the last row also gets AC vents with controls for blower speed as well as 12V charging socket and cupholders on either side. The kneeroom and headroom is satisfactory while the level of cushioning is good too. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 11/14The XUV700 also gets electronically-adjustable driver seat which also has three-position memory function. The front row has center console with well laid out dial for volume and screen selections. There are cupholders with a covering tray and an armrest for driver. There is also an option to charge phones wirelessly and a USB Type C port here. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 12/14The SUV comes with a mammoth sunroof, which Mahindra calls as Skyroof. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 13/14The 2.0-litre mStallion gasoline engine produces 200 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine comes with two distinct tunings set up with one offering 155 hp and 360 Nm while the other belting out 185 hp and offers around 420 Nm of torque. There is also a choice between six-speed manual as well as a six-speed AT. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 14/14Mahindra XUV700 gets three modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. There is a custom drive mode which allows the driver to tweak individual drive traits. All-Wheel Drive system comes optional too. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)