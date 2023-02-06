In pics: Lamborghini Invencible is an invincible mean machine with a V12 heart
Lamborghini Invencible is a coupe based on the Aventador platform.
Lamborghini Invencible gets a sharp and appealing design that blends the inspirations from several previous V12 mean machines made by the OEM.
Lamborghini Invencible is based on the Aventador and influenced by Veneo.
Lamborghini Invencible is an one-off tribute from the Italian supercar brand to its series of V12 machines.
Lamborghini Invencible gets a rear wing that reminds us of Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento.
Th bright red and black theme makes it highly appealing, while the one-off limited run makes is absolutely exclusive.
The design highlights the carmaker's signature hexagonal theme at various places.
It comes minus any swanky touchscreen infotainment at the dashboard.
The cockpit gets minimalist yet high-end sporty approach with the materials and design.
First Published Date: 06 Feb 2023, 16:08 PM IST
